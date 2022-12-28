Christian Care QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care joins PSL to talk about the non-profit located in Rock Island.

Christian Care does much more than help the homeless. The agency mission also helps all people facing food insecurity and poverty. They are happy to help those that have a home but still need help.

Founded in 1916, Christian Care is a rescue mission that has been housed in downtown Rock Island, providing shelter for those experiencing homelessness and other needs.

Free breakfast, lunch and dinner are served Monday through Friday, with breakfast and dinner provided on weekends. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to donate food, clothing or money to Christian Care, visit their website or drop off your donations at their location: 2209 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.