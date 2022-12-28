Christian Care QC

Christian Care QC
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care joins PSL to talk about the non-profit located in Rock Island.

Christian Care does much more than help the homeless. The agency mission also helps all people facing food insecurity and poverty. They are happy to help those that have a home but still need help.

Founded in 1916, Christian Care is a rescue mission that has been housed in downtown Rock Island, providing shelter for those experiencing homelessness and other needs.

Free breakfast, lunch and dinner are served Monday through Friday, with breakfast and dinner provided on weekends. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to donate food, clothing or money to Christian Care, visit their website or drop off your donations at their location: 2209 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Devin Michael Lovgren
East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Fire generic
Woman killed in Geneseo house fire identified

Latest News

Thanks for flying with us sign at the QC International Airport
Travel in the QCA: How it’s impacted the economy
Thank you for flying with us sign at the QC Airport
Travel in the QCA
Davenport Police say there were no serious injuries involved
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several lanes on Brady Street
Rhonda Halterman
LivWell Seniors
Studio D3
Studio D3