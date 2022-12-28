Closet 2 Closet helps kids in need

Closet 2 Closet helps children in need
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Closet 2 Closet in Rock Island is a local non-profit that provides clothes to children in our community that need it most. Lightly-worn or new all-season clothing, accessories, and hygiene items for ages infants through 20 years old are offered.

Liam Haskill, co-founder and president, Closet 2 Closet, tells the backstory of how this organization began and how anyone can become involved.

Closet 2 Closet is located at 2623 5th Avenue, Unit 102, Rock Island. To make contact, interested persons can call 309-235-8786 or email: info@closet2closet.org.

