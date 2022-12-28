CNN Hero of the Year: Nelly Cheboi

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country.

Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. She has since become a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.

She was among ten finalists and the winner was announced in a ceremony earlier in December. Cheboi’s nonprofit, TechLit Africa, will receive $100,000 to help continue her work.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.