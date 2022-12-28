Comparing OTC and prescription hearing aid devices

Midday Medical: OTC vs. traditional hearing aids
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that provided Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids.

The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— can be purchased without a medical exam, prescription or special fitting by an audiologist.

Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing, explains that these devices are basically small earbud amplifiers and have been on-the-market for a while but could not previously be marketed as “hearing aids”.

Parker emphasizes that what does not change is the price, availability, or process to get prescription hearing aids which address a patient’s specific hearing loss.

There is a standard of care that comes with these high-quality devices. This includes a complete hearing screening and exam, special fittings, adjustments, and expert assistance throughout the journey for hearing correction. OTC devices do not; users are on their own.

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4007 East 53rd Street, Suite 300, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

This guide provides an overview of the difference between prescription hearing aid devices...
This guide provides an overview of the difference between prescription hearing aid devices compared to the over-the-counter, less expensive options that have limitations and can only help certain people.(Concept By Iowa Hearing)

Midday Medical: OTC vs. traditional hearing aids
