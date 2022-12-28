Ice Fest at River Museum returns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is set to host its 19th annual Ice Fest on Jan 14-15, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Guests of all ages can enjoy two days of winter activities as well as explore all the animals and exhibits the River Museum offers.

According to a press release, “Visitors will have the opportunity to try cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, go sledding down the mounds of snow on the campus, and even enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate.” Other outdoor activities include ice skating, ice fishing, snow carving, and ice rescue.

If you need to warm up, guests can go inside and visit the exhibits and animals. “A Life in the Wild, Thomas D. Mangelsen’s photography exhibit, will be on display in the Mississippi River Center, and the Smithsonian film, “Epic Yellowstone: Fire and Ice” will be shown in the Journey Theater. Saturday will feature a live remote broadcast for 103.3 WJOD and Tom Ehlers and Sunday features a shark touch tank in the Mississippi River Center from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Author Hank Kohler will host a book signing for his book, “One4Water,” both days from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the National River Center”, according to a press release.

All activities are included with daily admission. Guests are reminded to dress for indoor and outdoor activities, and the youth are encouraged to wear snow gear due to the number of snow-related outdoor activities.

For a full schedule of events, visit their website.

