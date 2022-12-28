Inflation-busting financial tips to start strong in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look forward to 2023—and put yourself on the best financial footing possible for the new year.

Drue Kampmann, True Financial Partners, shares some top tips that can help anyone navigate financial challenges including inflation.

Talking points of the interview include:

Pay yourself first. Be intentional with your savings including maximizing your 401K participation to get the employer match.

Pay down debt. Interest rates have gone up and it’s important to pay down the debt that have the highest interest rates.

Look at your mortgage. Pay an extra $50-100 per payment to bring the principle down faster.

True Financial Partners is located at 3475 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The business can be contacted at 563-359-8783 or 877-359-8783.

