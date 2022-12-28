Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport

Four vehicles were involved in the crash
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police make an arrest after a suspect led them on a vehicle chase going the wrong way down Brady Street Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:17 p.m., officers say they tried to arrest 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle on several outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting back in June.

According to a media release, Sigle then tried to escape from officers in a vehicle traveling eastbound on 35th Street, then turning the wrong way on Brady Street. That’s when officers say Sigle hit two vehicles and caused a crash.

Officers say Sigle then took off on foot before eventually being taken into custody by Davenport Police.

Three vehicles, as well as the vehicle driven by Sigle, were damaged. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

Davenport Police say there were no serious injuries involved
Davenport Police say there were no serious injuries involved(KWQC/Samson Kimani)

The shooting incident that produced the initial warrants happened in the 1000 block of Scott Street in Davenport on June 27, 2022. One person was hit but suffered non-fatal injuries.

Sigle faces numerous charges including attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, dominion/control of an offensive weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, and domestic assault with injury.

This incident remains under investigation.

