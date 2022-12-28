MercyOne announces more than 6,600 births in 2022 and top baby names

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne hospitals across the state of Iowa celebrated more than 6,600 births in 2022, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took the top spot for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, and Liam, Noah, and Oliver for the top boy names.

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center:

- Total number of births: 292

- Three sets of twins

- Top boy name: Asher

- Top girl names: Ava, Avery

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center:

- Total number of births: 726

- Nine sets of twins.

- Top boy name: Landon

- Top girl name: Olivia

MercyOne Central Iowa (Des Moines):

- Total number of births: 4,100

- 92 sets of twins and three sets of triplets

- Top boy names: Liam, Henry, Isaac and Oliver tied for third

- Top girl names: Olivia, Charlotte, Scarlett

MercyOne North Iowa (Mason City):

- Total number of births: 670

- Top boy names: Oliver, Henry, Jaxon and Hayden tied for third

- Top girl names: Olivia, Eleanore, Evelyn

MercyOne Northeast Iowa (Waterloo):

- Total number of births: 900

- 11 sets of twins

- Top boy names: Luke/Lucas, Jackson/Jaxson, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel

- Top girl names: Ellie/Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity

