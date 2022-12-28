Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several lanes on Brady Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brady Street in Davenport is down to one lane following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Davenport Police Department, four vehicles were involved in the area of Brady Street and George Washington Boulevard.

Police say there were no serious injuries, however one person was taken to a hospital.

Traffic was down to one lane, however it is back open at this time.

