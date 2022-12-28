Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several lanes on Brady Street

Davenport Police say there were no serious injuries involved
Davenport Police say there were no serious injuries involved(KWQC/Samson Kimani)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brady Street in Davenport is down to one lane following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Davenport Police Department, four vehicles were involved in the area of Brady Street and George Washington Boulevard.

Police say there were no serious injuries, however one person was taken to a hospital.

Traffic was down to one lane, however it is back open at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Devin Michael Lovgren
East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Fire generic
Woman killed in Geneseo house fire identified

Latest News

Thanks for flying with us sign at the QC International Airport
Travel in the QCA: How it’s impacted the economy
Thank you for flying with us sign at the QC Airport
Travel in the QCA
Christian Care QC, Rock Island
Christian Care QC
Nelly Cheboi
CNN Hero of the Year: Nelly Cheboi