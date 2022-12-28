Purina announces additional $110M investment in Clinton, IA factory

The $110 million investment comes just months after the factory completed a $156 million...
The $110 million investment comes just months after the factory completed a $156 million factory expansion.(PRNewswire)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Nestle Purina PetCare Company announced an additional $110 million factory expansion investment to add automated warehousing technology to its Clinton factory. The investment will create 15 new jobs and continue to expand upon the factory’s impressive growth, stated a media release from Grow Clinton. The $110 million investment comes just months after the factory completed a $156 million factory expansion.

In Clinton, Purina produces various dry pet food and snacks and the most recent project included the construction of a 90,000-square-foot building, stated Grow Clinton officials.

“Nestle Purina PetCare Company’s continued investment in the Greater Clinton Region is proof that our area boasts a business-friendly environment with the infrastructure and resources necessary to be successful,” said Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO of Grow Clinton.

Purina employs approximately 1,370 people across Iowa. In addition to the factory in Iowa, Purina has operations in Fort Dodge and Davenport, stated the media release from Grow Clinton.

To learn more about the expansion, visit https://www.growclinton.com/

