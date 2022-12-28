Sterling Fire Department seeking donations of supplies to fill firetruck for Ukraine

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Fire Department is donating a retired firetruck to Ukraine and is asking for help from the community in filling it with medical supplies.

The city recently replaced two 20-year-old engines in the fleet and is donating one of them to an Illinois group called U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine. According to a news release, after 20 years, fire engines retain little value and are more difficult to resell. It goes on to say Ukrainians will benefit from the engine due to the daily Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Now, the city is asking for help in loading the engine with trauma-related medical and rescue supplies. They are seeking things like breathing devices, heart monitors, gauze, splints. and backboards. No gloves, masks or sanitizer are needed.

To donate, contact: Teri Sathoff, Sterling City Clerk at tsathoff@sterling-il.gov or 815-632-6630; or Chief Michael Dettman at mdettman@sterling-il.gov or 815-632-6680 Donations must be received by January 10th.

For more information on U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine: https://www.voanews.com/a/us-girl-inspires-effort-to-ship-ambulances-to-ukraine/6859489.html

