Sterling Fire Department seeking donations of supplies to fill firetruck for Ukraine

Sterling firetruck
Sterling firetruck(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Fire Department is donating a retired firetruck to Ukraine and is asking for help from the community in filling it with medical supplies.

The city recently replaced two 20-year-old engines in the fleet and is donating one of them to an Illinois group called U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine. According to a news release, after 20 years, fire engines retain little value and are more difficult to resell. It goes on to say Ukrainians will benefit from the engine due to the daily Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Now, the city is asking for help in loading the engine with trauma-related medical and rescue supplies. They are seeking things like breathing devices, heart monitors, gauze, splints. and backboards. No gloves, masks or sanitizer are needed.

To donate, contact: Teri Sathoff, Sterling City Clerk at tsathoff@sterling-il.gov or 815-632-6630; or Chief Michael Dettman at mdettman@sterling-il.gov or 815-632-6680 Donations must be received by January 10th.

For more information on U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine: https://www.voanews.com/a/us-girl-inspires-effort-to-ship-ambulances-to-ukraine/6859489.html

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Devin Michael Lovgren
East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Fire generic
Woman killed in Geneseo house fire identified

Latest News

Weather Word Wednesday: Bomb Cyclone
Weather Word Wednesday: Bomb Cyclone
Weather Word Wednesday: Bomb Cyclone
Inflation, wage growth, and grants all lead the Quad Cities economic recap.
Gas and grocery prices spike in QCA in 2022
Midday Medical: OTC vs. traditional hearing aids
Midday Medical: OTC vs. traditional hearing aids