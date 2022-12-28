Studio D3

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Mike Dynes, Studio D3, discusses the family business and studio located at 4374 State Street in Bettendorf.

The studio provides a place where people and groups can get creative and make wood signs and home décor. Instructor-led workshops assist participants to to hammer, drill, stain, and paint to finish a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Studio D3 classes are perfect for a date night, birthday party, corporate team building event, bachelorette party, girls night out, or any reason to get creative with friends and family. They ask that you provide the snacks and party food, the facility will provide everything else.

Visit Studio D3 online at www.studiod3qc.com. The business phone number is 563-223-8838. Contact via email at info@studiod3qc.com.

