T-shirt memory quilts tell the stories of lives well-lived

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The holiday season tends to be filled with memory-making opportunities--but the truth is, every season can offer situations and celebrations that can be treasured, shared memories.

In fact, it could be said that memories provide the “fabric” of our lives!

But when memories become foggy or lost altogether because of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, something tangible and visual can help both the patient and their caretakers (to enable them to know the person better).

Rita Farro demos and show’s off memory quilts made of t-shirts that help tell the story of a person’s life. She discusses how to decide what to use on the t-shirt, square sizes, fringing techniques, and more.

Farro’s husband, John, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020 and was his caretaker for the rest of his life. John has since passed away.

There are two separate video segments to watch to learn more about Farro’s DIY projects. In the second segment, we get to see the beautiful memory quilt made with Paula’s keepsake t-shirts and the one Farro made for her beloved husband.

T-shirts tend to represent events, music (or other hobbies and interests), vacations, colleges, employers, and other important touchstone moments in a person’s life. That’s why these pieces of clothing work so well in memory quilts.

Warm and cozy memory quilts are a wonderful way to collect memories for anyone and make great gifts for graduates, weddings, or for any reason. It is also a meaningful way to remember lost loved ones to help the healing process of the grieving.

Visit Rita Farro’s Sew Fun Blogspot at http://ritassewfun.blogspot.com/. Her Pinterest page is here.

