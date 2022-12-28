Travel in the QCA: How it’s impacted the economy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2022 was a big year for the Quad City International Airport. Nearly double the passenger totals from 2021 and a $10 million dollar project to make the runways safer led the charge.

Ashleigh Davis, the public relations and marketing manager for the QC Airport says the new renovations make the runway a safer place for airplanes.

“So now there’s a 10,000 foot taxiway, which makes it a lot more efficient for planes moving around the airfield either to and from the terminal to get to that runway,” Davis said.

In 20222, the airport introduced two new commissioners in both Rock Island and Moline to serve the community.

“While they represent their city, they’re also representing our entire region to make sure that the airport is heading in a direction that they feel benefits our region as a whole,” Davis said.

Over the summer, Delta announced it would no longer provide flights to Minneapolis and Detroit from the QCA; and only fly between it’s home hub in Atlanta.

“So it does restrict some of the movement that we’d like to see at our airport, because our goal is to provide the greatest connectivity that we possibly can for our passengers,” Davis said.

And then the holiday chaos that somehow the QC International Airport was able to narrowly avoid.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate that at least in the past, you know, few weeks for us, we haven’t seen those dramatic increases even the winter storm, we only saw a really minimal impact, which means that we were able to get back to normal operations a lot quicker,” Davis said.

So what does 2023 look like for airline travel and the economy? Davis says it might not be a whole lot different.

“I don’t know that 2023 will look much different, we still certainly hope that it will. What our goal is, is to advocate for our region, so that when those resources do become available, we’re at the top of mind for those airlines when they’re looking at places to restore frequencies or add new flights.”

