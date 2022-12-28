TV6′s INSI6HT

Profile of TV6's INSI6HT business journal news show
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -INSI6HT is a program that focuses on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. The show officially launched in April, 2022.

Each Sunday, Redrick Terry engages engages with regional business leaders about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Redrick Terry, KWQC-TV6 news anchor, talks about the show as well as his new role as evening news anchor.

It is possible to watch all of the previous episodes of INSI6HT at the station website here.

Some of the recent show topics have included How Davenport, Figge Art Museum intend to utilize $9.6M Destination Iowa grant, The booming growth in the Quad Cities’ microbrewery industry, and Developing QC holiday events that engage residents and benefit business.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Devin Michael Lovgren
East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Fire generic
Woman killed in Geneseo house fire identified

Latest News

The $110 million investment comes just months after the factory completed a $156 million...
Purina announces additional $110M investment in Clinton, IA factory
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer this afternoon
Closet 2 Closet
Closet 2 Closet helps kids in need
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
Inflation-busting financial tips to start strong in 2023