Are you experiencing a friendship recession?

Friendship recessions tips with Florence Ann Romano
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite all of our social media “friendships” and followers, many of us are not forming face-to-face, real-life friendships. This trend has led to what some experts call a friendship recession.

Florence Ann Romano is an advocate for “building your village”. She wrote a book titled Build Your Village and she talks about the friendship desert we are currently living in and how to overcome it.

The following talking points are part of the discussion:

  • Connecting with others is essention. It’s a basic need to crave relationships.
  • Social isolation does damage. It can actually weaken your physical and emotional health.
  • Building your village takes time, intension and baby steps.

Florence Ann Romano’s website is at https://www.florenceann.com/.

