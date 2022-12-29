Chef Keys with DJ K Yung Shares her “All about the Base” Brownies
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -K.C. Ross, Owner of Chef Keys, joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers. Todays guest was DJ K Young where they discussed what does, and what she likes to eat while on tour and what’s next for 2023.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
Instagram @iamchefkeys
Tik Tok : https://www.tiktok.com/@iamchefkeys
