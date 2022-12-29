Increasing clouds, breezy, and warm Thursday

Drizzle possible later Thursday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The heat is on! Highs Thursday will run into the 50s across most of the QCA with most if not all of the snow melting. Some locations near and south of Interstate 80 could get near or exceed 60°!

With the melting snow there is more moisture in the air so more clouds are expected to develop and that will lead to the possibility of drizzle later in the day.

A cold front will move through tonight leading to a cooler, yet still above normal, stretch of weather heading into the New Year.

Highs will be in the 40s this weekend ahead of our next system on Monday which will bring rain and another brief warm-up.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 59º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 31º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 39º.

