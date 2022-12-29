Cloudy, breezy, and warm today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The heat is on! Highs today will run into the 50s across most of the QCA with most if not all of the snow melting. This will lead to some fog and drizzle as well, but don’t expect more than a few one hundredths of an inch of rainfall. A cold front will move through tonight leading to a cooler, yet still above normal, stretch of weather heading into the New Year. Highs will be in the 40s this weekend ahead of our next system on Monday which will bring rain and another brief warm up.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 59º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 32º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 41º.

