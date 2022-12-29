Cloudy, breezy, and warm today

Fog and drizzle likely
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The heat is on!  Highs today will run into the 50s across most of the QCA with most if not all of the snow melting.  This will lead to some fog and drizzle as well, but don’t expect more than a few one hundredths of an inch of rainfall. A cold front will move through tonight leading to a cooler, yet still above normal, stretch of weather heading into the New Year.  Highs will be in the 40s this weekend ahead of our next system on Monday which will bring rain and another brief warm up.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 59º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds.  Low: 32º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 41º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Rashawn Sigle
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
Tyler Hedgepeth
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
Blue Cat Brewing Co. wins awards months after rebrand.
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy & Warm Thursday, just gloomy!
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer this afternoon
Breezy and warmer today
Breezy and warmer today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and chilly Tuesday ahead of a big warm up