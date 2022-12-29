Downtown Rock Island supports Blue Cat Brewing Co. Thursday and Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant.

Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”

Community members can make a minimum cash donation of $15 at Blue Cat to receive one custom Rock Island Holiday Ornament crafted by Crawford Company and Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint, LLC., and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Blue Cat’s frontline staff during this transition, stated Downtown Rock Island’s Facebook page.

Blue Cat’s bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and the kitchen will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, according to Downtown Rock Island’s Facebook page.

