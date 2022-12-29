Erie-Prophetstown cheerleading team earns trip to Citrus Bowl after winning NCA Trophy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Expectations are sky high for the Erie-Prophetstown cheerleaders. “I want to win trophies every year at camp and I expect to have All-Americans every year at camp” said first year head coach Shauna Deblieck.

“Our coach brought us all together in a different level than we ever have been so I just feel like this year it’s just a different bond that we’ve never had before” said Erie-Prophetstown senior Jaylee Slater.

Last summer, the Panthers won a trophy at a National Cheerleaders Association Camp in Ames, Iowa.

“We were really excited we all like cried a lot” said Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Kincie Orr.

“I don’t even know if I can put it into words. It means so much. I have a really good group of girls” said Deblieck.

Winning the trophy earned the team the opportunity to perform at the Citrus Bowl next week. The Panthers will hit the road for Orlando Thursday.

“It’s never wracking like it’s I’m excited to spend an entire week with the girls an 18 hour car ride” said Erie-Prophetstown senior Carin Bowser.

“It shows a lot about our sport we just want to show what cheerleaders do and so we’re excited to have that opportunity” said Erie-Prophetstown senior Kayleigh Neill.

It’s an opportunity the Panthers will never forget.

“I’ll probably shed a tear or two, I’m not gonna lie. It will be surreal. I feel like I will see them grow up a little bit in that moment” said Deblieck.

