How to style and care for favorite, trending houseplants

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -After the holiday season, many of us clear out the flash, sparkle and clutter and want to create a more streamlined, peaceful space.

Houseplants are a wonderful way to enhance these homemaking goals. (ATTACH Video Playlist of both interviews!)

Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips and ideas surrounding what’s trending in houseplants including styling ideas and how to care for various types of popular plants.

Wallace’s is truly a store for all seasons--offering plants, unique gifts, home decor and more.

Wallace’s Garden Center is located at 2605 Devil’s Glen Road, Bettendorf. For more information, visit the website at https://www.wallacesgardencenter.com/ or call 563-332-4711.

