LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire police are asking the public to avoid the eastbound on-ramp of I-80 at Highway 67.

According to police, a Semi-truck rolled on the ramp entrance.

Police ask drivers to take an alternate route at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

