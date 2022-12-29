Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST
(KWQC) - A county circuit judge in Illinois has ruled the pre-trial release portion of the “Safe-T Act” unconstitutional.

The ruling from Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cunnington says the provision does not apply to the counties in the lawsuit, including some in the Quad City area.

In separate press releases, both Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor J.B. Pritzker both said they will appeal the ruling. The court’s ruling also does not apply to the entirety of the Safe-T Act, and only the pre-trial release, which would effectively end cash bail, for the 65 counties who filed suit against the law.

