LivWell Seniors

LivWell Seniors
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -LivWell Seniors is a free referral and placement agency offering the assistance of local experts who can provide guidance in a search to find the most appropriate care for loved ones. They can help you choose senior housing, assisted living, independent living, memory care, or a nursing home that best fits your family’s needs in the Quad Cities, Iowa City and the Des Moines area.

Rhonda Halterman with LivWell Seniors discusses all of the types of free services available to clients through the independent agency.

Find LivWell Seniors online at http://www.livwellseniors.com/ or call 563-265-1577.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Rashawn Sigle
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
Tyler Hedgepeth
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
Blue Cat Brewing Co. wins awards months after rebrand.
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

The ruling does not extend to the entirety of the Safe-T Act, which goes into effect on Jan. 1.
Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional
The city is donating an old firetruck to a group called U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine
Sterling Fire Department seeking donations of supplies to fill firetruck for Ukraine
Cloudy but very warm today
Cloudy but very warm today
Last day may potentially be 12/31.
Staffing shortages, water damage behind temporary closure of Blue Cat Brewing Co.