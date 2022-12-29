New research shows cold makes your nose more vulnerable to winter viruses

By Marcia Lense
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New research indicates the cold is the main reason behind am increase in cold and flu cases during the winter months. Dr. Bill Langley explains how just about ten degrees colder can impact the germ-fighting cells in the nose, making a person more vulnerable to infection.

He says more study needs to be done to determine if wearing a face mask could help prevent catching cold.

