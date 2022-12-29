QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident

Months of speech, occupational, and physical therapy followed, and Hedgepeth needed to learn how to eat and walk again.
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed.

“I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.

Hedgepeth went into a coma for multiple weeks.

“The doctor in the ER told me (to) say goodbye to my son,” said Donna Sims, Hedgepeth’s mother. “He’s not going to make the flight to Iowa City. When I got in there to look at Tyler, I mean my stomach dropped out because he really looked bad. It was the worst feeling you will ever get because you’re not sure if they are going to live or if they are going to die

“It’s really hard to watch your son be so sad,” Sims said. “His whole life changed. He pushes himself really hard, and he wants his life back.”

“Ever since my accident, I’ve been a lot more positive, and I just want to tell everybody to just live, like, and be proud of what you can do,” Hedgepeth said.

Each day he writes in his goal notebook as a constant reminder to keep pushing.

“I don’t plan on quitting, and proving them wrong,” Hedgepeth said.

“I call him Tyler 2.0 because this is a better version of Tyler,” Sims said.

Hedgepeth said one of his goals is to ride a motorcycle again

