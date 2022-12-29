Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day

Blessing Box drive to be held at the KWQC station on Martin Luther King Day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street.

The groups distribute Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 North Main Street, in Davenport.

Items needed during this year’s drive include:

Personal products

  • Toothpaste/brushes
  • Mouthwash
  • Deodorant
  • Soap/body wash
  • Lotion/Vaseline
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Sanitizer

Cleaning products

  • Bathroom cleaners
  • Household cleaners
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Dish detergent

Paper products

  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Kleenex

Laundry Products

  • Detergent
  • Bleach
  • Fabric softener

