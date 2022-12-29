Quad cities thaw out

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a week of bitter cold winds and near-zero temperatures, people in the Quad Cities are enjoying the nice break in our winter weather.

Rising temperatures in our area are bringing people out of their homes to enjoy the wintery scenery.

“We live in Kentucky, we don’t see much snow up here it’s just ice and it’s always negative down there,” one lady said. “But I quite enjoyed it because we had a white Christmas.”

Families came out to Vanderveer Park in force to enjoy the nicer weather. Some individuals even utilized the day to take winter photos before temperatures dip back down again. It’s an unusual break in out winter weather, and people are encouraged to get outside before the cold returns to the area.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.