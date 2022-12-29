Quad cities thaw out

By Lindsey Voss
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a week of bitter cold winds and near-zero temperatures, people in the Quad Cities are enjoying the nice break in our winter weather.

Rising temperatures in our area are bringing people out of their homes to enjoy the wintery scenery.

“We live in Kentucky, we don’t see much snow up here it’s just ice and it’s always negative down there,” one lady said. “But I quite enjoyed it because we had a white Christmas.”

Families came out to Vanderveer Park in force to enjoy the nicer weather. Some individuals even utilized the day to take winter photos before temperatures dip back down again. It’s an unusual break in out winter weather, and people are encouraged to get outside before the cold returns to the area.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Rashawn Sigle
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
Tyler Hedgepeth
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
Blue Cat Brewing Co. wins awards months after rebrand.
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Crews install fiber optics in neighborhoods throughout the region.
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
Rising temperatures in our area are bringing people out of their homes to enjoy the wintery...
Quad Cities thaw out
Metronet crews install fiber-optic cable from your utility line to your home.
Quad-Cities strike deals for high-speed fiber-optic internet
KWQC News at 5P - VOD - clipped version, MercyOne, 2022 top baby names