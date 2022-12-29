Quad City Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lincoln Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities was held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The Friday evening event included food, performances, and activities for children to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Guest speakers included:

Ashley Harris, Community Caring Conference

Teresa Babers, LOVE Girls Magazine

Jarrin Williams, RIMSD

Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, Argrows House

Burl Randolph, My Wingman, LLC

Johnnie Woods, Author

Reverend Dwight Ford, Grace City Church

The Lincoln Center is located at 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport.

Kwanzaa Quad Cities 2022
Kwanzaa Quad Cities 2022(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeClaire police had the ramp closed Thursday afternoon to clear up the crash.
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Employee injured after stuck in a conveyor belt at Kings Material Inc., police say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Quad City Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lincoln Center
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
Roger Wakeland
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A bit milder this weekend
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and milder Saturday with scattered P.M. rain.