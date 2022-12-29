Quad City Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities was held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The Friday evening event included food, performances, and activities for children to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Guest speakers included:

Ashley Harris, Community Caring Conference

Teresa Babers, LOVE Girls Magazine

Jarrin Williams, RIMSD

Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, Argrows House

Burl Randolph, My Wingman, LLC

Johnnie Woods, Author

Reverend Dwight Ford, Grace City Church

The Lincoln Center is located at 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport.

Kwanzaa Quad Cities 2022 (KWQC)

