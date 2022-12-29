Quad City Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lincoln Center
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities was held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The Friday evening event included food, performances, and activities for children to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
Guest speakers included:
Ashley Harris, Community Caring Conference
Teresa Babers, LOVE Girls Magazine
Jarrin Williams, RIMSD
Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, Argrows House
Burl Randolph, My Wingman, LLC
Johnnie Woods, Author
Reverend Dwight Ford, Grace City Church
The Lincoln Center is located at 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport.
