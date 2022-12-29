Quad City Kwanzaa celebration
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities will be held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and activities for children all to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
Guest speakers include:
Ashley Harris, Community Caring Conference
Teresa Babers, LOVE Girls Magazine
Jarrin Williams, RIMSD
Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, Argrows House
Burl Randolph, My Wingman, LLC
Johnnie Woods, Author
Reverend Dwight Ford, Grace City Church
The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free of charge. The Lincoln Center is located at 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport.
