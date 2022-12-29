Quad City Kwanzaa celebration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities will be held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and activities for children all to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Guest speakers include:

Ashley Harris, Community Caring Conference

Teresa Babers, LOVE Girls Magazine

Jarrin Williams, RIMSD

Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, Argrows House

Burl Randolph, My Wingman, LLC

Johnnie Woods, Author

Reverend Dwight Ford, Grace City Church

The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free of charge. The Lincoln Center is located at 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport.

Kwanzaa Quad Cities 2022 (KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.