Staffing shortages, water damage behind temporary closure of Blue Cat Brewing Co.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Last week’s blast of winter weather is taking its toll on some Quad City businesses. The Blue Cat Brewing Company announced it could be closing its doors for good, on Tuesday.

Some burst pipes caused minimal damage to the dining room of the brewpub. According to the owner and brewmaster, Charlie Cole, most of the damage was sustained in the basement of the building.

“[On Monday when I came in], there was a big bubble ... it sounded like the air was on full blast,” Cole said. “It was actually several burst pipes.”

It’s too early to determine the cost of damages to the restaurant and brewery. A few furnaces were also damaged in the process.

When pairing the cost of repairs with staffing shortages plaguing the entire service industry, Cole was running out of resources. He said it forced him to temporarily close the business.

“I’ve been trying to wear as many hats as I possibly can,” Cole said. “I’m a very trained and experienced brewer, but I’ve never worked in a restaurant before.”

Cole’s top priority right now is his current staff, keeping them up to date on any changes. He’s even splitting his bartending tips among the employees in the days leading up to the closure.

“They’re the people that I’m focused on the most,” Cole said. “They are my employees, but they’re my co-workers. I work here alongside them every day. A lot of them were my friends before I even opened this place.

Assistant brewer, Devon McCall, said while the closure is a scary move, he understands the decision.

“It definitely sucks, McCall said. “This is like a dream job. So it’s, it’s definitely worrisome.”

The future is unclear for Blue Cat, At this point, Cole views the closure as temporary. However, he said if can’t find help running the restaurant side of the business, it could be the end of the road for the historic Downtown Rock Island restaurant.

“It’s going to take somebody that wants to work here, and have their investment that they’re protecting every day [and] that has the passion,” Cole said.

Despite the damages and shortages, Cole was confident the brewpub can bounce back.

“I’m still super positive about it, I’m still trying to make it as temporary as possible,” Cole said. “I’m really hoping that ... we’re making the right decision for our staff, for our customer.”

Blue Cat will be open Thursday and Friday for bar service from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its kitchen will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the brewery website, Blue Cat originally opened as “Crooked River Brewing” in 1994. After its New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, the Brewpub could be closing its doors, possibly for the last time.

