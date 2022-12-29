MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!

Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story and his handcrafted kitchen product lines.

Wild Cherry Spoon Co. has a website at https://wildcherryspoonco.com/ and is located at 1527 47th Avenue in Moline. It is open to the public by appointment only. The email address is wildcherryspoon@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.