4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-80 Thursday

Interstate 80 police lights
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-80 Thursday afternoon in Scott County, according to deputies.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2:12 p.m. near mile marker 302 on I-80 for a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 30-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, was westbound on I-80 when it went into the median and hit a concrete bridge end-cap that crossed Wells-Ferry Road. There were three other passengers in the vehicle, including an 11-year-old child.

The four people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, deputies said. Their conditions range from stable to serious.

I-80 East was closed for a short period of time, deputies said. But was reopened Thursday by 4:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

