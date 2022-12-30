Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department.

On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department was contacted by Abingdon-Avon Middle School officials about an alleged theft of admissions money from a girls’ basketball game, stated the media release.

On Dec. 20, according to the media release, an investigation into the incident lead to the arrest of Conrad.

Conrad was charged with Theft under $500 and was transported to the Knox County Jail where she was booked and released with a notice to appear in court, stated the media release.

For more information, contact Abingdon Police Department 309-462-2091.

