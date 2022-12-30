Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.

Event times and pricing vary by day and age, stated Ad Farm QC officials. Entry for adults is $6, entry for kids aged 6 to 15 is $1, and kids five and under are free. Friday, all children under 16 will receive free admittance.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance tickets may be purchased at https://www.qccaexpocenter.com.

The event is sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.