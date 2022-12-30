Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January

Bald Eagle Days will return to QCCA Expo Center in January.
Bald Eagle Days will return to QCCA Expo Center in January.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.

Event times and pricing vary by day and age, stated Ad Farm QC officials. Entry for adults is $6, entry for kids aged 6 to 15 is $1, and kids five and under are free. Friday, all children under 16 will receive free admittance.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance tickets may be purchased at https://www.qccaexpocenter.com.

The event is sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeClaire police had the ramp closed Thursday afternoon to clear up the crash.
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Employee injured after stuck in a conveyor belt at Kings Material Inc., police say
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

A U.S. flag at half staff.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler temperatures Friday
First Alert Forecast Friday afternoon 12/30: Slight chance of rain late Saturday