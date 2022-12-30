DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new year tends to motivate us to make new goals, resolutions, declutter, and change our focus to healthier ways of living.

Joshua Becker discusses how becoming minimalist is a philosophy worth exploring.

Joshua Becker is an American author, writer, and philanthropist. Becker has written four books on minimalism and intentional living, which have collectively sold hundreds of thousands of copies and have been translated into several languages.

His latest book which was published earlier this year is Things That Matter: Overcoming Distraction to Pursue a More Meaningful Life.

Becker’s website is located at https://www.becomingminimalist.com/. A direct link to more information about his books is at https://www.becomingminimalist.com/books/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.