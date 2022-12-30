The best ways to boost your immune system

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With all the various viruses circulating (including COVID-19), we all want to boost our immune systems as much as possible.

James Riggen, PA-C, with LX Medical, joins PSL to share tips on how to boost the immune system.

Tips shared include boosting Vitamin D and Vitamin C levels, and check your hydration (drink 8 glasses of 8 ounces of water!).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.