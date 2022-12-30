The best ways to boost your immune system
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With all the various viruses circulating (including COVID-19), we all want to boost our immune systems as much as possible.
James Riggen, PA-C, with LX Medical, joins PSL to share tips on how to boost the immune system.
Tips shared include boosting Vitamin D and Vitamin C levels, and check your hydration (drink 8 glasses of 8 ounces of water!).
