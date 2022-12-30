Block of Lucas to close January 3

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10.

Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.

According to the media release, Needham Excavating has requested the street closure to install sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction.

City officials say the closure is expected to last approximately one week.

For questions or comments, visit Muscatine Connect

