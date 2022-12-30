Boil order issued in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses South of 12th Ave. and those East of the Beltline including Knoxville Road and the Conservancy.

Additionally, any residents or businesses who have experienced loss of water pressure are advised to boil, according to city officials.

For further information residents can call the Village Clerk’s Office at (309) 787-8500.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.