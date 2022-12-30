Cooler temperatures Friday

Still ABOVE average highs to finish the last week of 2022
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a record-breaking Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, we will be much cooler behind a cold front today. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to near 40° throughout the day, so still above average for this time of year. The wind will be lighter as well as high pressure settles in, but the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight will be a chilly night with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures dip into the 20s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild as temperatures climb into the 40s. There is the potential for a brief light rain shower or sprinkles Saturday night, otherwise there will be no weather issues for any New Year’s Eve plans you might have.

New Year’s Day will be quiet with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Monday starts out dry but our storm system will move in late in the day bringing rain and warm temperatures. There are still some issues with timing, track and strength of the storm. There is the potential for rain lingering into Tuesday, ending as light snow Tuesday night, followed by cooler temperatures. Stay with TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 39°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 25°. Wind: Light/Variable.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45°.

