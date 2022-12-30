Car crashes into East Moline building after two-vehicle crash early Friday morning

East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police responded to a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning around 5:09 a.m. at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

According to officers, a damaged vehicle in the intersection and a second vehicle, upon impact, that had traveled through the median, crashed into the side of a nearby oil change shop at 702 Avenue of the Cities.

According to police, both drivers on scene were attended to by Genesis Ambulance EMT’s and were released.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic has resumed to normal, according to police.

Assisting departments included East Moline Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance.

The incident is under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.

