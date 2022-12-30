Eldridge emergency response at King’s Materials

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency response vehicles were present at King’s Materials in Eldridge, Iowa Thursday evening.

South first street was blocked off in front of King’s Materials Thursday evening due to an emergency.

In a press release from Eldridge Police, they say they responded to a medical emergency when a worker along a conveyor belt got stuck in the machine. The worker was subsequently air lifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident has since been relayed to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and no further details are given at this time.

We will continue to follow this story when updates become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.