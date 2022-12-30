Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter

Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset.

Brian Rehnberg passed away on Christmas Day, according to a media release from the North Park Fire Department. His death was after responding to calls and is being treated as a line-of-duty death.

Different agencies where Rehnberg has worked led a procession for him Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.