Giving Christmas trees a new purpose

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the holiday season wrapping up, it’s time to get rid of the Christmas tree.

Public work crews across the Quad Cities are hard at work collecting used Christmas trees from people’s yards.

“The compost facility has been around since 1996, so any yard waste including trees, branches those kinds of things have been sent to the compost facility to be used in creating compost or other soil amendment products as well as compost itself,” Robbin Dunn, Davenport’s director of communications, said.

Just in Davenport along, Dunn says the city collects 1,100 trees. Once collected these trees go back into the community as mulch or in the soil used in the city’s landscaping projects.

