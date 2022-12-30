Giving Christmas trees a new purpose

By Lindsey Voss
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the holiday season wrapping up, it’s time to get rid of the Christmas tree.

Public work crews across the Quad Cities are hard at work collecting used Christmas trees from people’s yards.

“The compost facility has been around since 1996, so any yard waste including trees, branches those kinds of things have been sent to the compost facility to be used in creating compost or other soil amendment products as well as compost itself,” Robbin Dunn, Davenport’s director of communications, said.

Just in Davenport along, Dunn says the city collects 1,100 trees. Once collected these trees go back into the community as mulch or in the soil used in the city’s landscaping projects.

Check our website for when different cities will complete their Christmas tree pickup.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Rashawn Sigle
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
Tyler Hedgepeth
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
LeClaire police ask drivers to take an alternate route at this time.
I-80 ramp closed after semi-crash in LeClaire, police say
Blue Cat Brewing Co. wins awards months after rebrand.
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Cooling down from Thursday's 60s, but still remaining above average!
Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Eldridge emergency response at King’s Materials
Eldridge emergency response at King's Materials
Muscatine Art Center
Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation