Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.

According to the City of Muscatine, refuse and recycling will be collected on Fridays, starting Jan. 6 with recycling switching to the Friday “B” route.

“Residents with the affected changes have been sent a letter,” said David Popp, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine.

Mulberry Avenue serves as the dividing line between three sanitation and recycling routes and residents on the odd numbered side of the 1100 block through the 2500 block were having their refuse collected on Thursday and their recycling collected according to the Thursday “A” route, stated a media release from city officials.

City officials also stated, “Another change will come for residents in the 600 block of Mulberry (600, 606, 608, 610, 612, 614) who will have their refuse collected on Tuesdays starting January 3, 2023, and their recycling collected according to the Tuesday “A” route beginning January 10, 2023.”

According to the media release from the city, the Mulberry residences moving to Friday collection include: 2507, 2505, 2501, 2497, 2491. 2485. 2105, 2103, 2101, 2019, 20156, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005, 1919, 500 Leroy Street, 1907, 1819, 1815, 1813, 1811, 1809, 1807, 1805, `803, 1801, 1707, 1623, 1621, 1619, 1617, 1615, 1611, 1609, 1607, 1605, 1603, 1601, 1517, 1515, 1513, 1505, 1503, 1501, 1415, 1413, 1409, 1407, 1405, 1323, 1315, 1311, 1305, 1221, 1205 Apt. 1, 1207 Apt. 2, 1207 Apt. 3, 1123, 1123½, 1119, 1111, 1111½, 1109, 1107, 1105, 1103, 1101, 227, 505 E. Mississippi Drive, 501 Unit 1 E. Mississippi Drive, 501 Unit 2 E. Mississippi Drive, 501 Unit 3 E. Mississippi Drive, 501 Unit 4 E. Mississippi Drive.

If you did not receive a letter explaining the change or you did not receive the 2023 refuse and recycling calendar and map, please contact the Muscatine Transfer Station at (563) 263-9689.

