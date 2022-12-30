New words added to the dictionary in 2022

New words added to the dictionary in 2022
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -New words and phrases emerge all the time as a direct response to the need to refer to new concepts and other ever-changing aspects of life.

Jake, Paula, and Erik talk about how new words get added to the dictionary with a focus on the new words added to the lexicon in 2022.

Some of the featured new words discussed are Golden Handcuffs, antiwork, Pawternity leave, AT, pancake ice, air hug, and mompreneur.

Watch the segment to learn more or visit the original article that inspired the feature at https://www.dictionary.com/e/new-dictionary-words-fall-2022/.

