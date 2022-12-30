New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge

NYE at The Downtown Lounge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street.

Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.

Ryan also plugs his band Ryan & The Moonshiners that play often at the LeClaire distillery location.

The Davenport Downtown Lounge is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.mrdistilling.com/ or call 563-484-0820.

