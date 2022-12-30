Quad Cities’ tourism highlights of 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Residents of the Quad Cities can be proud that our community is constantly improving, changing, and moving toward the future.

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, highlights many of the exciting tourism milestones from 2022 including the Viking Cruise Lines, TBK Sports Complex expansion, and the launch of Visit Quad Cities’ Art Trail and Glass Hunt. Herrell additionally teases some of the things residents can look forward to in 2023.

To learn more about Visit Quad Cities (link), visit the website at https://www.visitquadcities.com/ or call 800-747-7800.

