Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials.

Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”

To learn more about the Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/.

